Progress made in Edison, N.J. ceiling collapse repairs. Here's the latest on when residents can return.

EDISON, N.J. -- Some families forced out of their apartments by a ceiling collapse in Edison, New Jersey, on Friday are now being allowed back into their homes.

Contractors spent Sunday making repairs to dozens of apartments and one by one buildings started to reopen.

The fire chief said three buildings will remain closed and he's hoping to have them reopened by Monday.

Here's what happened on Friday

The weekend repairs were needed because two ceilings in separate apartments collapsed within one week. The first incident happened on Aug. 3, and the other on Friday.

Pictures form inside shows one of the collapsed ceilings in a living room.

Because of the collapses, 12 of the 13 buildings at Evergreen Meadows apartment complex on White Birch Road were evacuated on Friday after they were deemed unsafe due to structural problems, displacing hundreds of people.

Two residents experienced minor injuries to their head and legs when the collapses happened.

The complex has put up displaced residents at three area hotels.

"It's difficult for us"

On Saturday, more work was done and residents impacted found their ceilings patched up. However, the mayor of Edison said the work done was not up to code and that's why none of the apartments passed inspection.

Now, contractors are redoing the work and while those repairs are being finished, residents are waiting for any word on when they can get back in.

"Today is my son's birthday, so you know. And we have all arrangements done at the house, and now it's somehow we need to be kind of wrapped it up in a smaller number of guests and everything," one resident said.

"It's difficult for us. It's difficult for the kids because it's summer vacation and they are not able to stay at home," resident Bala Perumal said.