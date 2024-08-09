11 N.J. apartment buildings deemed unsafe after ceilings collapse

EDISON, N.J. – Nearly a dozen apartment buildings in Edison were deemed unsafe Friday after ceilings collapsed in two different units.

Eleven of the 12 buildings at the Evergreen Meadows apartment complex on White Birch Road are affected.

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi said in a post on Facebook that a ceiling collapsed in an apartment on Aug. 3, prompting local officials to issue an unsafe structure notice to the complex's management. Then, Friday morning, another ceiling in a different building collapsed.

Joshi said all 12 buildings were evacuated and 11 were deemed unsafe due to structural problems. There is a total of about 280 units in the 11 buildings.

According to the mayor, there are gaps in the ceilings where the heat caused the nails in the wooden beams to expand, which made them more vulnerable to collapse.

The problems are expected to be addressed over the weekend, the mayor said. Building management will pay for repairs, as well as hotel costs for displaced residents.

Watch CBS News New York at 6 p.m. and stay with CBSNewYork.com for the latest on this developing story.