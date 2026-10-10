Officer fired weapon while responding to slashing in Queens, police say

A police officer fired their weapon while responding to a slashing in Queens late Friday night.

It happened just before midnight at an apartment building on Beach 54th Street between Beach Channel Drive and Almeda Avenue in Edgemere.

Police say a 52-year-old man barricaded himself in an apartment with a 57-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man.

According to police sources, the 52-year-old had been temporarily living with the victims and got into an argument with them after they asked him to leave the residence.

The 52-year-old allegedly slashed the woman in the hands and feet and the man in the head and arms.

Responding NYPD officers were able to enter the apartment, and one officer fired their gun. Police say no one was hit.

The 52-year-old and both victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. A person of interest is in custody, police say.

The NYPD Force Investigation Division is investigating.