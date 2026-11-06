Man, woman fatally shot in the head in East Harlem apartment, police say

A shooting in East Harlem has left two people dead in an apartment.

Police said the two were shot in the head Thursday night in the apartment on Second Avenue near East 104th Street. Investigators are trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.

Investigators say they got a call about two people shot dead in the apartment at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the woman worked as the man's home health aide.

Neighbors are shaken.

"This is a devastated time, so we do need to tend to our tenants. We do need to send to the rest of the staff, and just make sure we're keeping everybody comfortable and ensuring them that they're still safe here," one person said.

"It's a beautiful building. We're very close with all our tenants. This is devastating," said another.

So far, there's no word on a possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.