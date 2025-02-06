East Harlem pediatric clinic combats falling literacy levels with free books for families

NEW YORK — Last week, the new Nation's Report Card showed kids still are not bouncing back academically from the COVID-19 pandemic, with reading scores falling even lower than they were two years ago.

In East Harlem, the Settlement Health pediatric clinic is encouraging families to launch their literacy journey early.

Pediatric patients get free books with every visit

Jenny Hilario said her almost 2-year-old daughter Shirley's love for books has given her tools to show tremendous growth, even compared to her 4-year-old brother. They read aloud together in the waiting room of the clinic, with Shirley responding clearly in English and Spanish.

Hilario thanks God her son is now learning both languages from his younger sister, both born into a post-pandemic world. She also thanks Settlement Health, for putting free books in her baby's hands every time she visits her pediatrician Dr. Genna Ableman, who is the clinic's director of population health.

"Her brother really, really struggled with speech and wasn't really saying much, and I'm sure that that was a concern," Ableman said of Shirley. "Developmentally by 2, you should have two words together. Even earlier today, she was talking to you in full sentences with like three and four words."

Reading is incorporated into every aspect of health in the clinic, helping to reverse lower levels of literacy since the pandemic. Last year, fourth graders nationwide tested two points lower on average than they did two years before.

Ableman said, with the increase in home-schooling, some students are not entering a classroom environment until the first grade.

"You're supposed to be like on the run, learning how to read, learning how to write," Ableman said, "and we're still learning how to sit in the seat."

United Hospital Fund partners with clinics to provide libraries of options

The nonprofit United Hospital Fund started partnering with pediatric clinics like Settlement Health three years ago to provide libraries of options for children of all ages. The program also empowers parents to improve their own literacy.

"Some don't know how to read, they don't know the language," Ableman said of the parents she sees, "but to be able to show them that they can still engage with their kids with books and still help them with learning is really, really amazing to see."

The precocious Shirley proves what is possible, powering past expectations and accelerating her education forward toward academic achievement.

United Hospital Fund's "Pediatric Steps to Literacy" project goes beyond providing the books for the clinics. The nonprofit is also behind the waiting room design and signs, to create a welcoming environment throughout the office.

Have a story idea or tip in Harlem? Email Jessi by CLICKING HERE.