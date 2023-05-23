After flash mob leads to violence nearby, East Brunswick takes steps to protect its carnival

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. - A New Jersey town is taking action to keep a carnival at a mall parking lot safe after shots were fired nearby.

Police have a 15-year-old girl in custody. She was charged with various crimes, including attempted murder and robbery.

The Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence Fest carnival in the Brunswick Square Mall parking lot in East Brunswick is supposed to be a fun event for the entire family.

Police said an internet-based flash mob event on Mother's Day weekend targeting the town led to shots being fired in and around the carnival, with people running away from the mall and toward a motel.

Jennifer Villanueva, of South Amboy, came to the mall the next day.

"All of a sudden we were going out, there's like a lot of police," said Villanueva.

She said it's sad because the carnival is a positive event.

"After that one, we were scared of bringing our kids even if we go get online tickets," Villanueva said.

Police say the teen suspect in custody was seen at the Habit Burger in the mall firing a weapon at people walking by, and that she's also been charged with stealing sneakers at gunpoint.

"From what I understand, it was three kids that actually got their sneakers taken and supposedly the person had a gun. This was never that way here," shopper Liz Esposito said.

A flash mob incident in Chicago this past weekend shut down a carnival in Tinley Park. People fought each other and ran.

East Brunswick officials said their carnival will stay open, but with new rules. There will be metal detectors and no one under the age of 18 will be allowed in without a 21-year-old chaperone.

John Esposito's grown kids will come.

"We don't recommend it, but they do. One instance is not going to stop people from coming," said Esposito.

The carnival will continue through Memorial Day Weekend, Wednesday through Sunday.

The police chief response around the festival was swift, and that the police department's top priority is safety.

The 15-year-old suspect has been remanded to the Middlesex County juvenile detention center.

If you have any information about this case, East Brunswick want you to reach out to them at 732-390-6900.