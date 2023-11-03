Watch CBS News
Early voting ends this weekend in New York City

NEW YORK -- This weekend is your last chance to vote early in New York City before Election Day.

Early voting runs through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Across the boroughs, there are races for 51 City Council seats, including several that are hotly contested.

District attorneys will also be chosen for the Bronx, Staten Island and Queens.

Judicial races are also up for grabs.

Polls open 6 a.m. Tuesday for Election Day voting.

