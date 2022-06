Early voting begins in New York primaries

Early voting begins in New York primaries

Early voting begins in New York primaries

NEW YORK -- Early voting us underway in New York's primary elections and runs through June 26.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Web Extra: N.Y. Gov. Democratic Primary Debate | Republican Primary Debate

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 28.

There is a second primary in August.

CLICK HERE for our voter guide.