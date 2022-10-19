Dutchess County officials issue warning about fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- There's a new warning about potentially deadly counterfeit opioid pills in Upstate New York.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force says in September alone, agents seized more than 2,000 fake oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl.

They're typically light blue, but other colors have also been found in other parts of the state.

The pills are imprinted with the letter M and the number 30 to make them look like real 30 milligram oxycodone pills.