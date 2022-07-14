Driver shot to death on Washington Bridge, connecting Manhattan and the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the Washington Bridge, the span over the Harlem River connecting Manhattan and the Bronx.

Investigators say the shooting happened on one side of the bridge, and the car crashed on the other side, indicating the victim drove after he was shot.

Police said around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 41-year-old man was shot once in the torso on the ramp off West 181st Street and Amsterdam on the Manhattan side of the bridge.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not yet been released, and there's no word on what led up to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.