Caught on video: Driver doing donuts hits man watching stunt in Manhattan street

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a driver seen on video pulling off a dangerous stunt in Lower Manhattan and hitting a man who was watching. 

Video shows a car doing donuts just after midnight Saturday at Vandam and Greenwich streets. 

Police said the driver ran over a 23-year-old and then took off. 

The victim suffered a fractured skull and was hospitalized in critical condition. 

Investigators are now looking for a red Infiniti sedan with a yellow decal on the driver's side that reads, "Tyler Spec."

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on March 21, 2022 / 9:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

