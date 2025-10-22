Long Island's own Dream Theater to wrap up tour with hometown show at Nassau Coliseum

The band Dream Theater has a big homecoming show this Saturday at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The pioneers of progressive metal have sold millions of albums, racked up more than a billion streams and won a Grammy.

Three of the five founding members -- guitarist John Petrucci, drummer Mike Portnoy and bassist John Myung -- are all from Long Island. In their 40-year career, they've played all over the world, including Radio City Music Hall this past March, but this is the first time they've played the arena where they grew up going to see shows.

Back where it all began

"There wouldn't be a Dream Theater if I didn't grow up Long Island," Petrucci told CBS News New York's Chris Wragge.

Petrucci said he was inspired as a young musician hearing artists like AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne on Long Island rock radio stations.

"The neighborhood that I grew up in, in Suffolk, in King's Park, everybody played an instrument," Petrucci said. "We'd go from garage to garage just learning and playing, and it was incredible."

"Nassau Coliseum was the place"

The band wraps up its Parasomnia tour with a true homecoming show this Saturday, Oct. 25, at Nassau Coliseum.

"I was a teenager in the '80s, so when one of my favorite bands came to town, Nassau Coliseum was the place," said Petrucci. "My first concert was Rush in 1982. I've seen Iron Maiden there, Pink Floyd, all the bands that came through. If you're a Long Islander, that's where you went to see a show. It's iconic."

Petrucci said seeing those concerts at Nassau Coliseum was life-changing.

"When I would go to see my favorite bands, whether it was Rush or Iron Maiden, and they were in the same room as me, up on stage -- usually I had horrible seats, and they were tiny," Petrucci said. "But still, it made me kind of believe that, 'Hey, I want to do that. I can do that.'"

Coming full circle

Dream Theater's Parasomnia album was released in February and debuted at #1 on multiple Billboard rock charts. Petrucci said they will be playing the entire album Saturday, plus other fan favorites. He said when they take the stage, part of him will still feel like the teenager who used to see his heroes perform there.

"We're going to look at each other on stage, and there's going to be that unspoken nod like, 'Hey, we're playing the Coliseum, isn't this cool?'" he said.

After Saturday's concert, the band will take a short break, before the tour resumes early next year with dates in India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Australia. A new live album/DVD, "Quarantième: Live à Paris," will be released November 28th.