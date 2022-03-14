Monday marks last day on the job for New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi

Last day for Dr. Dave Chokshi

NEW YORK - Monday marks the last day on the job for New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

Chokshi was named the city's health commissioner in August of 2020, during the height of the pandemic.

He hit the ground running, working 90-100 hour weeks, along with providing daily briefings.

Chokshi sat down with CBS2's Jessica Moore for an exit interview.

"What advice do you have for your successor?" Moore asked.

"The advice I have is to follow his core values and convictions. For all the credentials we have as doctors, it was much more my convictions than credentials I relied upon during this crisis," Chokshi said.

Chokshi said battling misinformation about COVID was one of the most difficult parts of his job.

Under his leadership, 77% of New York City residents are now fully vaccinated.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC