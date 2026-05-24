Wet weather downs trees across New York, New Jersey

The weather overnight sent trees toppling onto cars and homes in New York and New Jersey.

The clean-up began Sunday, though rain is expected to return Monday.

Weather damage in New Jersey

In Linden, New Jersey, a fallen tree damaged Robert Goldson's house.

"All we heard was– it felt like an earthquake," he said. "We seen all the trunk basically tore up my garage in the back end of my house, so basically, the fire department got it."

A tree fell on a garage in Linden, New Jersey, on May 24, 2026. CBS News New York

In Secaucus, New Jersey, part of Route 3 flooded near the Rodeway Inn. Crews were on scene to pump out the water. Local businesses did not appear to be affected, but traffic was impacted.

There was flooding on Route 3 in Secaucus, New Jersey, on May 24, 2026. CBS News New York

Weather damage in NYC

Meanwhile, in New York City, a large tree fell across bike lanes in Central Park.

Over in Brownsville, Brooklyn, a tree fell on Aaron Williams' family car.

A large tree fell on multiple cars in Brownsville, Brooklyn, on May 24, 2026. CBS News New York

"So we don't know the nature of the vehicle and how it's going to function until the tree is removed," he said. "And I'm hurting more than anything. And I know financially at the moment, we don't have the finance to really fix this vehicle at the moment."

He's now thinking about how he's going to take his children to school, swim practice, and how he'll be getting his groceries.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on the forecast and weather damage across the region.