Dozens displaced after Dover house fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

DOVER, N.J. -- Dozens of people were displaced by a fire in New Jersey on Saturday.

It started inside a multi-family home on West Blackwell Street in Dover.

Investigators say the fire caused extensive damage to the back of the building, then spread to an adjacent home.

Some businesses on the first floor of the building have smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross says it's now assisting about 70 people.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 10:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

