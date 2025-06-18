Owner of Dominican nightclub where 236 people died in roof collapse appears in court

A new criminal indictment claims the owners of the Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican Republic knew the building's roof was shoddy and refused to act.

The collapse in April killed 236 people and injured nearly 200.

As the owners appeared in court for the first time Wednesday, one victim's sister told CBS News New York she doubts they will ever be held accountable.

"Nothing's going to fill that void"

Among those killed was 24-year-old Jennifer Contreras.

"That was my best friend. We were really, really close," her sister, Luz Contreras, said. "Nothing's going to fill that void. I'm going to forever miss my sister."

An aerial view of the Jet Set nightclub days after its roof collapsed, killing more than 200 people, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, April 11, 2025. Matias Delacroix / AP

The criminal indictment against the Espaillats says the roof collapse was the result of "complete disregard for building and safety laws." It goes on to say they operated the famous club with systematic and gross negligence that put hundreds of lives at risk.

Antonio Espaillat entered the courtroom surrounded by armed officers. He was followed by his sister, Maribel. Prosecutors blame the Espaillats, who owned and managed the nightclub, for April's collapse.

Dozens of families showed up at court Wednesday, including the sister of merengue singer Rubby Perez, who was killed while performing the night of the collapse.

Prosecutors say because of the country's outdated legal framework, involuntary homicide was the highest charge they could pursue. The attorney for the Espaillats calls the charge appropriate, saying the family had no ill intent.

If convicted, the Espaillats face 3 months to 2 years in prison, and a small fine.

"OK, two years and a fine? That's not fair, because you changed everybody's life. Hundreds of people's lives you changed. That's what you did," Luz Contreras said. "He'll probably get away with house arrest. You're living in the comfort of your own home. The comfort of my home has changed. My sister lived with us. Her room is empty now."

The Espaillats also face at least 109 lawsuits filed on behalf of victims and their families.