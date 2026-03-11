Dog missing from Texas for 2 years found in New Jersey

A dog missing for two years has been reunited with its Texas family after being found in New Jersey.

The missing dog, named Koko, was found wandering around in Clark.

Officers tracked down Koko's family after reading the chip in the dog. Police reached out to the owners in the Lone Star state, who were shocked to hear the dog had been found. The family said they'd fly to New Jersey to be reunited with their dog, but it would take a few days.

Clark Police took care of the dog at the station in the interim, instead of putting it in a shelter. They fed, bathed, and walked the dog, and gave it toys.

"As a dog lover amongst many other dog lovers, we were not going to make that puppy wait in a shelter or pound," Clark Police Dir. Patrick Grady said. "Koko was living her best life inside the dispatch room the last three days and hopefully it will get even better being reunited with her family again."

Koko the dog is reunited with its Texas family after being missing for two years. Facebook/Clark Police Department

The family arrived over the weekend for their reunion with Koko.

There's no word on how Koko ended up so far from home.