Child dies after being attacked by dog in Newark, N.J.

By Christine Sloan

/ CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. - A child died after being attacked by a dog in Newark, authorities said.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. 

The victim - an 18-month-old girl - died after being attacked by a dog at a home on 2nd Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. 

The child was being watched by a teen when the horrifying attack took place, law enforcement sources said. 

Two dogs were taken from the home by Newark Animal Control. It's unclear if both dogs were involved in the attack. 

The child was rushed to University Hospital but did not survive. 

The home has a "Beware of Dog" sign outside of it. 

"The pit bull attacked the child"

Authorities have not been able to interview the family because they are so incredibly distraught.

One resident said there was a huge police presence on the street. 

"The pit bull attacked the child," Kawhon Jahnye said. 

The case is being investigated by the Newark Police and Essex County Prosecutor's Office. 

Christine Sloan
christine-sloan-big-2023.png

Christine Sloan is an Emmy Award-winning reporter, who covers New Jersey for CBS News New York. Sloan re-joined the station in January 2023. She also worked at CBS News New York from 2004 to 2016.

