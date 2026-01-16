Dog abandoned with slashed throat near NY cemetery

Officials are asking for help finding the person who abandoned a dog with a severe cut to its throat near a New York cemetery.

A 1-year-old tan mixed breed, now named Frankie, was dumped on Nov. 21 near Oakland Cemetery in Yonkers. He was rushed to a local veterinary hospital with a deeply infected and painful cut.

Animal officials said his injuries required a two-hour-long emergency surgery.

"Without proper veterinary care, this sweet dog would have likely succumbed to his injuries," said SPCA Westchester's CEO Shannon Laukhuf. "Sadly, Frankie also appeared to be neglected as he was extremely underweight."

Surveillance video shows moments before the dog was left

SPCA Westchester posted a video of the suspect walking Frankie before he was left alone.

Officials are looking for the person who abandoned a dog with a severe cut to its throat near a Yonkers cemetery. SPCA Westchester

Officials are hoping this can help identify the person involved.

SPCA Westchester and the Yonkers Police Department launched a joint investigation into the incident. The New York State Humane Association is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the person's arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPCA Westchester's Humane Law Enforcement Unit at 914-941-7797.

Another dog was recently abandoned in Westchester County

The Humane Society of Westchester is also asking for help identifying two people seen on surveillance video leaving a dog in a locked cage outside during freezing weather.

She was heard barking and crying as the two people left. Shelter officials said the 2-year-old female spent about five hours outside alone.

Abandoning a dog can be charged as a misdemeanor in New York, and aggravated cruelty is a felony carrying a penalty of up to two years in prison.