Video shows people abandoning dog outside NY animal shelter in freezing weather

A New Rochelle animal shelter is asking for help identifying two people who are seen on video leaving a dog in a locked cage outside in freezing weather.

The Humane Society of Westchester posted surveillance video showing the two individuals showing up around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. They put the dog in the cage right outside the shelter, and the dog can be heard barking and crying as the two leave.

Shelter officials said the 2-year-old female spent about five hours outside before workers arrived and found her.

"It's very sad listening to the cries, you know, and off they went," said Tiffany Rivera, the assistant shelter manager.

Rivera said the dog had been well cared for and recovered from the cold night.

Mamaroneck resident said it's shameful, but it could have been worse.

"At least they put it in the right spot. Somebody would find it," Peter Rubinstein said. "It's a tough night for the dog."

Virtually every animal shelter has an established protocol for surrendering a dog or a cat. It usually involves making an appointment and answering a lot of important questions about the animal.

Abandoning a dog can be charged as a misdemeanor in New York. Shelter officials said they would like to identify these people and understand their intent.