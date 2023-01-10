Watch CBS News
Health

Doctor explains new eye procedure for those with serious vision problems

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Doctor explains new eye procedure for vision problems
Doctor explains new eye procedure for vision problems 04:53

NEW YORK -- Glasses and contacts are often the main solution for those with vision problems, but sometimes the are not an option for people with serious eye conditions. 

Some might think Lasik eye surgery is the next course of action, but not everyone is a candidate or wants to deal with the recovery time. 

Now, there's another possible solution. 

Laser eye surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Dello Russo stopped by to share more, along with a patient who benefitted from the procedure.

The doctor's father helped turn Lasik eye surgery into the widespread procedure it now is today. He explains how the new one procedure works and how it differs from Lasik. 

CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 10:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.