Long Island DMV workers arrested in scheme to sell commercial driver's permits, DA says

New York prosecutors arrested seven more people, including Department of Motor Vehicle workers, amid more accusations of cheating to acquire driver's licenses.

Authorities on Long Island said the charges stem from an alleged scheme to sell commercial permits to truck drivers who never showed up for their required tests.

Drivers paid woman to wear disguises and take exams for them, Nassau County DA says

New York's law is clear. To get a commercial driver's license, you must pass a written test. But officials say passing grades were for sale at the Garden City DMV in Nassau County.

Wannabe truck drivers allegedly paid up to $3,000 for a woman to take the written test for them. Each time, she dressed as if she were someone else, according to prosecutors.

"She's in disguise, coming in different clothing, even going so far as to wearing a fake mustache," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

Jamie Middleton, of Queens, her sister, Kanaisha, a former DMV supervisor, and three other workers partnered up, Donnelly said. Middleton was able to sit in for at least 10 tests, even though she looked nothing like the applicants, according to the DA.

"One day, she actually sat twice. Came out, went back to the counter, and back in five minutes later," Donnelly said.

An attorney for Middleton cited a "toxic culture inside the DMV" and said, in part, "Disgruntled former employees ... are pointing fingers to avoid responsibility for their own actions."

Applicants received driving permits after paying test-taker, DA says

The applicants did not receive full licenses, but they were given commercial driving permits after paying a test-taker, officials said.

"They thought they were paying the $1,500 to $3,000 to actually be handed a CDL license, not realizing you actually have to get in a truck and drive it and show that you can pass the road test," Donnelly said.

The scheme posed a real danger to other motorists, officials said. One of the suspected truck drivers involved, a since fired Town of Hempstead sanitation worker, was driving recycling trucks for more than a year.

"A massive truck through our streets, where our children are playing," Donnelly said.

Prosecutors said the alleged ring leaders would offer up their services to random people on the streets in Hempstead.

"When the Town learns of allegations of fraud on the part of a municipal employee, it takes immediate action. As such, the Town has taken proactive steps to effectuate the termination of any individuals implicated in the District Attorney's investigation. The Town continues to work together with the District Attorney to ensure that all drivers who are operating commercial vehicles in the Town of Hempstead have the proper and legitimate documentation," the Town of Hempstead said in a statement to CBS News New York.

New York Inspector General Lucy Lang commended the worker who made the tip to her office.

"This case exemplifies the necessity of New Yorkers who spot something wrong in government, reporting it immediately," Lang said.

The Long Island arrests followed another alleged cheating scandal involving Staten Island DMV workers was uncovered in July.