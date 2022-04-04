Watch CBS News

Disney-themed hand sanitizers recalled due to ingredient concerns

NEW YORK -- Two Disney-themed hand sanitizers are being recalled due to concerns with their ingredients.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the Best Brands Consumer Products company issued the recall after tests found benzene in the "Mandalorian" branded product, which features an image of Baby Yoda.

Testing also found methanol in the Mickey Mouse version, the FDA said.

The company said the hand sanitizers should not be used and should be thrown away.

Consumers can contact Best Brands Consumer Products for a refund.

