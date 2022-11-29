Watch CBS News
Dimone Fleming, mother of 2 children stabbed to death in the Bronx, awaits arraignment on murder charges

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The mother of two children who were found dead in a bathtub Saturday remains hospitalized and has yet to be arraigned

A makeshift memorial sits outside the Mount Hope shelter where 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming and 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada were found dead. 

The boys' mother, 22-year-old Dimone Fleming, also known as Brenda, was taken into custody when officers responded to a call of an emotionally disturbed woman acting erratically. 

The boys were found after a second 911 call

"The police came. The ambulance came. They took her away and didn't check on my grandkids. How were they supposed to come into a family structure and not worry about the family structure at all?" said Dwane Fleming. 

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Administration for Children's Services said "the safety and well-being of New York City's children is our top priority. We are investigating this case with the NYPD." 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 6:18 AM

