Dimone Fleming faces murder charges in stabbing death of her two children

NEW YORK - Police have officially charged a Bronx mother for the murder of her two young children - a 3-year-old boy and and 11-year-old boy.

They both were found with multiple stab wounds Saturday night inside an apartment at a family shelter.

Dimone Fleming, 22, has been charged with the murder of her children. They were identified overnight as 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming and 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada.

Monday morning, residents in the Bronx neighborhood stopped by a growing memorial sitting outside the Echo Place Family Shelter, leaving behind messages for the two boys.

"I know the family. All our kids used to play outside," one family friend said. "The father was a great dad. The kids were always playing. We did the baby's birthday party in the park right after the summer."

That same person, holding back tears, told CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado the mother needed help.

"I'm quite sure of some things I'm not going to disclose, but she needed help, didn't know how to handle it," the friend said.

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, police say they got a call about an emotionally disturbed woman acting erratically, but non-violent. Fleming was then taken by EMS to Saint Barnabas Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

"I saw a lady acting crazy, acting 'What I did, what I did, what I did?' So I asked her what happened, you OK? But she said nothing," said Francis Pimentel.

Shortly after, another 911 call came in about an assault inside the same third floor apartment. When police arrived, they found the two young boys unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

"I saw all the EMTs coming. I just see a puddle of water on the floor," one person said.

Police sources say the children's father Columbus Canada had returned to the apartment shortly after the mother's arrest to find his sons with stab wounds in the bathtub.

"I heard the father yelling 'Help me,'" one person said. "I was watching out my window, the babies on their stretchers. The EMTs were doing CPR, and I couldn't believe it."

The medical examiner's office has yet to announce the children's exact cause of death.

The memorial remains outside the shelter with candles, balloon and two teddy bears in memory of the young boys.

So far there's no word on the psychiatric evaluation the mother was said to undergo. For now, she remains in police custody.