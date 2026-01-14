Hischier scores 2nd goal of game in OT to lift Devils past Kraken, 3-2

Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway at 3:42 of overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night.

Hischier took a pass from Jack Hughes and broke in on goalie Philipp Grubauer. As Seattle's Matty Beniers caught up, Hischier turned to to his backhand to shield Beniers and put a shot past Grubauer. The New Jersey captain leads the team with 15 goals.

Cody Glass also scored for New Jersey, and Jacob Markstrom made 15 saves. The Devils built on a 5-2 victory Monday night in Minnesota that ended a four-game losing streak.

Jared McCann and defenseman Adam Larsson scored for Seattle, and Grubauer stopped 23 shots. The Kraken have two games left on a trip that opened with a loss at Carolina and a victory over the New York Rangers.

McCann tied it on a power play at 5:06 of the second period, scoring off a rebound just 1:33 after Hischier gave New Jersey the lead on a power play with a shot from the top of the right circle to the far side.

Glass opened the scoring at 54 seconds of the first period. He won a faceoff, then scored off a rebound of Dougie Hamilton's shot. Larson tied it at 8:55 of the period, stepping up between he circles for a shot to the far side.

Up next

Kraken: At Boston on Thursday night.

Devils: Host Carolina on Saturday night.