Desus and Mero announce end of Bodega Boys partnership

NEW YORK -- Desus and Mero, the comedic pair that shook up the light night talk show scene, are ending their program and their partnership.

Daniel Baker, known as Desus Nice, and Joel Martinez, known as the Kid Mero, are both from the Bronx.

They teamed up on Showtime twice a week, and often mentioned their favorite news anchor -- our own Maurice DuBois, who paid them an on-set visit.

Over four years, former President Barack Obama and David Letterman were among their guests.

Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It's been a good run, fam. — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) July 18, 2022

A tweet said they will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward, calling it "a good run."

Showtime is a unit of ViacomCBS.