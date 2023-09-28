Kareem Flake faces sentencing for 2020 death of Destini Smothers

Only on CBS2: Destini Smothers' family says they're closer to justice

NEW YORK - Kareem Flake is set to be sentenced Thursday in the death of Destini Smothers.

Smothers, an Albany-area resident and mother of two, was last seen alive on Nov. 3, 2020. She disappeared after a celebration of her birthday in Queens with friends, and Flake.

Link: Family members of Destini Smothers say they feel closer to justice after coming face to face with accused killer in Queens court

Her family said Flake told them the two got into an argument on the Grand Central Parkway in Astoria, and she jumped out of the car.

Her body was discovered in the truck of an abandoned car near the Belt Parkway in March, 2021.

Flake was arrested in 2022.

He faces 25 years to life in prison.