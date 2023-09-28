Watch CBS News
Kareem Flake faces sentencing for 2020 death of Destini Smothers

By Jesse Zanger

By Jesse Zanger

NEW YORK - Kareem Flake is set to be sentenced Thursday in the death of Destini Smothers. 

Smothers, an Albany-area resident and mother of two, was last seen alive on Nov. 3, 2020. She disappeared after a celebration of her birthday in Queens with friends, and Flake. 

Her family said Flake told them the two got into an argument on the Grand Central Parkway in Astoria, and she jumped out of the car.  

Her body was discovered in the truck of an abandoned car near the Belt Parkway in March, 2021. 

Flake was arrested in 2022. 

He faces 25 years to life in prison.  

