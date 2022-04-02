Brigadier General Denise Donnell becomes first female officer to head New York Air National Guard

First female officer will head New York Air National Guard

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a female officer will now head New York's Air National Guard for the first time ever.

Photos show the change of command ceremony Saturday afternoon in Latham, outside of Albany.

Brigadier General Denise Donnell, of Clifton Park, will now lead 5,900 members, who are part of the New York Air National Guard.

She's taking over for Major General Timothy LaBarge, who is retiring after 39 years of service.