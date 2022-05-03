Watch CBS News

Denise Casares loses battle to save 80-year-old tree in front of her Westbury home

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- The battle to save a tree on Long Island is over, despite the efforts of a Westbury woman. 

The 80-year-old tree outside the home of Denise Casares was cut down Monday. 

Casares was chained to the large oak for the better part of a week. She said the tree stood in front of her family home for four generations. 

Crews arrived at about 7 a.m., along with Nassau Police. They cut the chain and told Casares she would be arrested if she got in the way. 

"The Village doesn't open until 9 a.m., the tree company doesn't open until 9 a.m. We were going to serve them the papers at 9 a.m.," she told CBS2. "We told the police officers that they had an order of stay, and they were here at 7 a.m."

The Village of Westbury says a paving project required the tree to come down. According to the mayor, several trees will be planted at this location in the place of the one removed. 

