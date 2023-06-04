Watch CBS News
At least 1 taken into custody after reported fighting outside SoHo pop-up shop

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Chaos unfolded outside a pop-up shop that opened Saturday in SoHo.

People lined up for the opening of Denim Tears on Broome Street, but police say a fight broke out and officers were called to disperse the large crowd.

At least one person was seen being taken into custody.

The entire event was forced to shut down.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 10:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

