At least 1 taken into custody after reported fighting outside SoHo pop-up shop
NEW YORK -- Chaos unfolded outside a pop-up shop that opened Saturday in SoHo.
People lined up for the opening of Denim Tears on Broome Street, but police say a fight broke out and officers were called to disperse the large crowd.
At least one person was seen being taken into custody.
The entire event was forced to shut down.
