Emergency involving exit slide forces Delta flight to return to NYC's John F. Kennedy International Airport

NEW YORK - A Delta Airlines flight returned safely to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday morning after an incident involving its emergency exit slide.

Flight 520 to Los Angeles took off from JFK this morning. It returned safely at around 8:35 a.m. "after the crew reported a vibration," according to the FAA.

The crew noticed an indicator light related to the right wing emergency exit, and heard a sound coming from near the right wing, Delta said.

They declared an emergency and headed back, landing safely.

There were 176 passengers and seven crew on the Boeing 767. The plane is now out of service and is being evaluated.

"As nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, Delta flight crews enacted their extensive training and followed procedures to return to JFK. We appreciate their professionalism and our customers' patience for the delay in their travels," Delta said in a statement.

The passengers were able to continue their journey on another jet.