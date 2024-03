Dozens of issues found in audit of Boeing 737 Max

Dozens of issues found in audit of Boeing 737 Max

Dozens of issues found in audit of Boeing 737 Max

Boeing said CEO Dave Calhoun is stepping down, with the management shakeup coming after the aircraft manufacturer struggled with production problems and a mid-air blowout of a door panel that have spurred regulatory scrutiny.

In a Monday statement, Calhoun said he will remain at Boeing until the end of 2024.

—This is a developing story and will be updated.