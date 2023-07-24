Curtis Davis is 7th detainee to die at Rikers Island this year

NEW YORK - Another inmate has died at Rikers Island, marking the seventh death at the jail complex this year.

Curtis Davis, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell around 5 a.m. Sunday and pronounced dead 30 minutes later, according to officials.

Davis is the seventh inmate to die at Rikers since January. The rash of fatalities has led to protests and calls for a federal takeover, though Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said that's not the answer.

"No matter what happens, I'm going to continue to fix Rikers. I know I could fix Rikers. I want to give the opportunity to do so. I did in 18 months what previous administrations were unable to do," Adams said.

Earlier this month, an unresponsive inmate named Felix Taveras died after Rikers medical staff gave him an overdose drug, according to DOC records obtained by CBS New York. Those records show Taveras suffered chest pains and a possible seizure.

CBS New York has learned four DOC employees were suspended after his death.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District recommended an outside authority, known as a receiver, should take over Rikers. That decision lies in the hands of Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who wrote in a filing last week the city has failed to "address the dangerous conditions that perpetually plague the jails."

But Molina, who has held the position for less than two years, disagrees, and said conditions are improving on his watch.

"I understand for many that their patience is wearing thin. But I think, I would say, there has to be an appreciation for the level of stabilization we were able to do in the last 19 months," Molina said on July 20th.

The city comptroller recently released a monthly "dashboard" report, showing progress at Rikers in June. The report shows fewer incidents of violence:

47 assaults, down seven from May

67 fewer fights

18 fewer slashings and stabbings

But for the families of the inmates who die at Rikers, improvements aren't enough, and even one death in custody is too many.

The next court date to discuss a receivership is on August 10.

The medical examiner is working to determine Davis's cause of death.