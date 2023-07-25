Watch CBS News

Rally at City Hall after 7th Rikers detainee dies

A rally is being held Tuesday at City Hall, calling for major changes to New York City's jails after another Rikers Island detainee died over the weekend. CBS New York's Tim McNicholas hears from those gathered there.
