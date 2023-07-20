Amid calls for federal takeover of Rikers Island, 128 recruits sworn in to Department of Correction

DOC recruits sworn in as calls continue for federal takeover of Rikers

DOC recruits sworn in as calls continue for federal takeover of Rikers

NEW YORK -- A new class of recruits for the troubled city Department of Correction was sworn in Thursday.

It happened just days after Manhattan's top federal prosecutor and a judge that will decide the fate of Rikers Island issued sharp rebukes of the department.

After the ceremony, CBS 2 investigative reporter Tim McNicholas asked DOC Commissioner Louis Molina for his reaction and he said he can't fix decades-old problems overnight.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said he doesn't want to wait any longer for substantial progress.

"You now just took the first step in becoming one of New York City's Boldest," Dr. Robert Gonzalez, the DOC deputy commissioner of training and development, told the recruits.

The 128 new recruits sworn in at the Police Academy are eager to begin their training, even as a federal judge will soon consider whether the jails they want to work at should remain in the city's control.

"What are your expectations of them? Is it maybe higher than past recruit classes, given all the challenges you're facing right now?" McNicholas asked Molina.

"I expect them to be humane. I expect them to support the people that are in our custody. But all of that has to be done in a foundation of safety and security," Molina said.

Earlier this week, Southern District U.S. Attorney Williams recommended for an outside authority -- known as a receiver -- to take over Rikers Island. It's a decision that will ultimately be up to Judge Laura Taylor Swain.

When asked if the statement from the U.S. Attorney changes anything he is doing to reform Rikers, Molina said, "Absolutely not. We're staying focused on our mission."

Judge Swain wrote in a filing Tuesday that the city has failed to "address the dangerous conditions that perpetually plague the jails."

Molina emphasized he respects Williams and Swain, but he said violence is down on Rikers Island and the staff is showing up to work more.

"I understand for many that their patience is wearing thin, but I think, I would say, there has to be an appreciation for the level of stabilization we were able to do in the last 19 months," Molina said.

But the six deaths of Rikers detainees so far this year have sparked protests and calls for a federal takeover. Jail records show earlier this month, medical staff gave an anti-overdose drug to an unresponsive inmate named Felix Taveras, who had suffered chest pains and a possible seizure.

After Taveras died, CBS New York learned four DOC employees were suspended.

"What we saw was procedural violations in that situation, and we took immediate action and it's an ongoing investigation and if more discipline is warranted, we will address that issue then," Molina said.

Molina also said a new deputy commissioner is helping his efforts to improve sanitary conditions at the jails -- another subject the DOC has been criticized over.

Time will tell if that federal judge will agree that conditions are improving.

Next steps will be discussed at an Aug. 10 court date.