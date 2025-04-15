Family of man killed in NYPD pursuit calls for officers who left scene to be held accountable

Family of man killed in NYPD pursuit wants officers to be held accountable

Family of man killed in NYPD pursuit wants officers to be held accountable

Family of man killed in NYPD pursuit wants officers to be held accountable

A family is calling for two New York City police officers to be held accountable after they allegedly left the scene of a deadly car crash in Upper Manhattan and didn't report it.

Police say Francisco Andres Guzman Parra, 31, was killed in a fiery crash on Dyckman Street in Inwood on April 2.

CBS News New York has learned it happened after a police pursuit.

NYPD officers suspended after allegedly leaving scene of crash

Officials say Guzman Parra was speeding and the vehicle he was driving was stolen. Law enforcement sources say the officers left the scene after Guzman Parra crashed, returned to their command and never reported the pursuit.

"Someone was there, saw the accident, and they left him there. That's horrible. We have nightmares about that," said Carmen Colon, Guzman Parra's stepmother. "If he stole the car or not, lock him up, but take him to get help first."

Guzman Parra's family says they notified police he was missing after he didn't respond to calls or text messages. Still, they say, it took a week before they got any answers.

"It's terrifying, and it's inhumane," Colon said.

Two New York City police officers are suspended for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash after a pursuit on the Henry Hudson Parkway on April 2, 2025. Photo provided

The two officers were suspended for violating department regulations with an unauthorized pursuit of a vehicle, the NYPD said earlier this month.

"These police officers should not be suspended, they should be fired. If I was to leave a car accident scene, I would get arrested," Colon said.

The Police Benevolent Association said in a statement: "These police officers were on patrol, attempting to address chronic crime conditions in their precinct," adding, "The investigation must be completed without any rush to judgement."

The NYPD says the department's Force Investigation Division is reviewing the incident. The officers remain suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. The attorney general's office is also investigating.

Man may have fled police out of fear of deportation, family says

Guzman Parra was born in the Dominican Republic but spent most of his adult life in New York with his stepmother and siblings.

"He was a very kind-hearted person," Colon said. "He loved gathering with friends. He loved being with his nieces and nephews. He had a lot of dreams."

She added, "When I had a headache, he would be the one that would bring me the Tylenol."

His family says they believe he may have been trying to get away from cops out of fear of being deported.

"He was afraid to get picked up," Colon said.

Tuesday, the family returned to the scene, praying and calling for the two officers involved to be held accountable.

"We are gonna have to live for the rest of our lives [with] the thought of, if he would have gotten help, would he have lived?" Colon said.