2 NYPD officers suspended for "unauthorized pursuit" that ended in fatal crash, police say

Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
Two New York City police officers are suspended for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash after a pursuit on the Henry Hudson Parkway. 

NYPD said the officers from the 50th precinct in the Bronx did not report the chase and left the scene when the driver exited the parkway and crashed in Upper Manhattan. 

2 officers suspended for leaving scene of fatal crash, police say

The officers violated department regulations with an "unauthorized pursuit" of a vehicle on the parkway from Manhattan to the Bronx, the police department said Thursday. 

Early Wednesday morning, FDNY responded to a car on fire at the Dyckman Street exit off the Henry Hudson Parkway. Once the flames were out, an unidentified male body was found in the driver seat, according to police. 

Police said it appeared the vehicle left the parkway at a high rate of speed, crashed into a lamppost, overturned and burst into flames.

Investigators said there was no evidence at the time of a crime or that the death was suspicious. The body's ID was pending the medical examiner's investigation.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD Force Investigation Division and the New York Attorney General's office, a police spokesperson said. 

Sources told CBS News New York the vehicle was reported stolen.

