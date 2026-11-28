One person was killed and two were injured in a shooting in Queens on Saturday, police say.

It happened just after 4:15 p.m. near Junction Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue in Corona.

According to police, a young man was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital. His exact age and identity have not been released at this time.

Two other victims – a 30-year-old man who was shot in the torso and a 24-year-old man who was shot in the torso, shoulder and thigh – were taken to a local hospital and were last reported to be in stable condition.

One person has been taken into custody, police say.

Further details, including what led up to the shooting, have not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.