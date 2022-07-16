Watch CBS News
1 man killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting on Staten Island

By Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured overnight on Staten Island

Police responded to an intersection in the Park Hill section late Friday night after getting a call about shots fired, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Saturday. 

Video from the scene shows a crowd of officers with flashlights inspecting a fenced-off area near the sidewalk as concerned neighbors watched. 

We learned a 44-year-old man was shot in his left arm and taken to Staten Island University Hospital, where he died.

A 28-year-old man was shot in his left leg and taken to Richmond University Medical Center. He was in stable condition. 

Police are searching for at least two people who fled the scene. A description of them was not immediately available. 

First published on July 16, 2022 / 8:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

