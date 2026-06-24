Suspect in Massapequa stabbing killed man in self-defense after being drugged, defense alleges

A defense attorney made stunning new claims in court Wednesday about what may have sparked the fatal stabbing of a Massapequa man.

Kristin Sculley, 22, has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of Bobby Carragher, 28, on June 1. Families of both Sculley and Carragher packed into a Mineola courtroom for the hearing.

Attempted sexual assault allegations

Dennis Lemke, Sculley's defense attorney, told the judge that Carragher was Sculley's longtime drug dealer, selling her cocaine and meth.

Lemke said Sculley claims that on the night of May 31, Carragher gave her a vape that contained an apparent date rape drug that paralyzed her.

"She was given some type of drug that, she felt very loopy, was passing out. She woke up, he was on top of her, trying to abuse her, sexually," Lemke said. "That's when she grabbed the knife that was there and stabbed him one time ... She went and passed out only 15 feet away."

The allegations drew gasps and grumbles, and some called out "liar," but no one wanted to speak to CBS News New York on camera.

Lemke called the killing "justified self-defense," and said that Sculley has been fighting drug addiction her whole life and was working part-time with children who have autism.

Victim was stabbed in his sleep, prosecutors say

Prosecutors, meanwhile, told the judge Sculley and Carragher used drugs together and were watching TV in the basement of the Massapequa home that Carragher lived in with his parents.

Prosecutors allege Sculley got a knife from her purse after an argument and stabbed Carragher in the neck while he slept, and then hid in the laundry room, covered in blood.

"He climbed the stairs to seek the assistance of his mother, screaming," Nassau County Police Det. Lt. George Darienzo said on June 2. "He died in his father's arms."

Carragher's family erupted in applause when the judge denied Sculley's request to be freed on bail.

"She's been remanded. That's a small bit of justice in this case right now," said Michael DePalma, who was in court to support Carragher's family.

Sculley's family left court without comment Wednesday.