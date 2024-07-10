Shocking new video shows deadly Long Island nail salon crash

DEER PARK, N.Y. - Shocking new video shows in detail the moment when an SUV slammed into a nail salon on Long Island, killing four people.

Meizi Zhang, 50, Yan Xu, 41, Jiancai Chen, 37, and off-duty NYPD officer Emilia Rennhack, 30, were killed in the crash at the Hawaii Nail and Spa in Deer Park on June 28. Ten other people, including a 12-year-old girl and the driver of the SUV, were hospitalized.

The surveillance video, which was posted to the salon's Instagram account, shows the scene outside the spa, starting just a few moments before the crash. A man can be seen exiting a neighboring business. In the video, you can see and hear the 2020 Chevy Traverse roaring toward the salon as it crosses Grand Avenue. The car gets airborne as it hits Grand Avenue and hurtles across the parking lot, and crashes loudly into the nail salon.

Driver charged with DWI

Steven Schwally, 64, was arrested. So far he has been charged with DWI, although additional charges are expected. He's due back in court on July 19.

In the caption on their Instagram post, the spa's account asks "Drunk driving? Or was it intentional murder?"

According to the criminal complaint, Schwally had "bloodshot and glassy eyes," slurred speech and "a smell of alcoholic beverage emanated from his breath" when police interviewed him after the crash. He allegedly told police he had 18 beers the night before and stopped drinking at 3 a.m.

Schwally has a prior DWI conviction from 10 years ago. He's being held on $1 million bail.