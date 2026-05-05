Teen sentenced to prison in East Harlem shooting that killed bystander

A teenager has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison for an East Harlem shooting that left an innocent bystander dead.

Faisil McCants, 19, was sentenced Tuesday to 37 1/2 years, followed by five years of supervised release, for killing Robin Wright, 69, on Aug. 27, 2025.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McCants and two co-conspirators robbed a drug dealer in front of a deli at the corner of East 109th Street and Madison Avenue, and then took off running.

McCants opened fire in the direction of the drug dealer as he was fleeing, officials said. The U.S. Attorney's Office said McCants' firearm was equipped with a machine-gun conversion device, allowing him to unload 15 rounds in a matter of seconds.

Wright, who was standing with a walker on a nearby sidewalk, was struck by a stray bullet. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Wright's family described her as a loving mother and grandmother.

McCants pleaded guilty back in November to one count of use, carrying and possession of a machine gun.