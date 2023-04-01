Police name suspects connected to series of deadly druggings in New York City

NEW YORK -- Police have released the names and photos of three men they're looking for in connection to a series of deadly druggings in New York City.

The suspects are 30-year-old Jacob Barroso, 34-year-old Robert Demaio and 35-year-old Jayqwan Hamilton. Demaio and Hamilton are from Brooklyn, while Barroso is from Harlem.

Do you know the whereabouts of Jayqwan Hamilton, Robert Demaio, Jacob Barroso? The individuals are wanted in connection with two previously released homicide investigations. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 pic.twitter.com/12mqYMmHC4 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 1, 2023

Barroso, Demaio and Hamilton are wanted in connection to the 2022 deaths of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger. Investigators believe they were each drugged in a robbery attempt.

Both of their deaths have been ruled homicides.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.