Police name suspects connected to series of deadly druggings in New York City
NEW YORK -- Police have released the names and photos of three men they're looking for in connection to a series of deadly druggings in New York City.
The suspects are 30-year-old Jacob Barroso, 34-year-old Robert Demaio and 35-year-old Jayqwan Hamilton. Demaio and Hamilton are from Brooklyn, while Barroso is from Harlem.
READ MORE: Indictments handed down as police search for suspects in 2 deadly overdoses, robberies in Manhattan
Barroso, Demaio and Hamilton are wanted in connection to the 2022 deaths of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger. Investigators believe they were each drugged in a robbery attempt.
Both of their deaths have been ruled homicides.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
