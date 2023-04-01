Watch CBS News
Police name suspects connected to series of deadly druggings in New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police have released the names and photos of three men they're looking for in connection to a series of deadly druggings in New York City.

The suspects are 30-year-old Jacob Barroso, 34-year-old Robert Demaio and 35-year-old Jayqwan Hamilton. Demaio and Hamilton are from Brooklyn, while Barroso is from Harlem.

Barroso, Demaio and Hamilton are wanted in connection to the 2022 deaths of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger. Investigators believe they were each drugged in a robbery attempt.

Both of their deaths have been ruled homicides.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

