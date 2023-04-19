Watch CBS News
New York City's 5th licensed cannabis dispensary opens in Union Square

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Another legal recreational marijuana store is up and running in Manhattan.

Dazed Cannabis Dispensary started sales in Union Square on Wednesday.

The owner is an East Harlem native supported by the New York Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund.

"This is big for New York. This is a new industry that we're bringing to New York. I'm happy. I'm proud to be one of the people who can be a part of this program. Let's go, New York," owner Keshawn Warner said.

Dazed Cannabis is now the eighth licensed dispensary to open in the state and the fifth in New York City.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 7:49 PM

First published on April 19, 2023 / 7:49 PM

