A look at D'Angelo's career-spanning essential songs, from hits to hidden gems

Few artists of his era blurred the lines between sacred and sensual quite like D'Angelo, who died Tuesday at 51.

With his unmistakable voice, deep-rooted musicianship and devotion to craft over commerce, he helped define the sound of modern R&B.

This list, a mix of his celebrated hits and lesser-known gems, serves as a career-spanning reflection from the smooth grooves of "Brown Sugar" to the urgency of his "Black Messiah" album.

1994: "U Will Know," Black Men United ("Jason's Lyric" soundtrack)

Before superstardom, D'Angelo united a generation of R&B voices for this empowering ballad from the "Jason's Lyric" soundtrack.

1995: "Brown Sugar"

The song that started it all. With its warm groove and smoky vocals, "Brown Sugar" introduced D'Angelo as the face of neo-soul, bridging hip-hop rhythms with Marvin Gaye sensuality and Donny Hathaway depth.

1995: "Lady"

A smooth, confident follow-up that cemented D'Angelo's sound: lush, live and unbothered by trends. "Lady" became one of his biggest radio hits and a hallmark of 1990s R&B sophistication.

1995: "Cruisin'"

His reimagining of the Smokey Robinson classic delivered pure soul nostalgia, proving early on that D'Angelo could honor tradition while making it unmistakably his own.

1995: "Me and Those Dreamin' Eyes of Mine"

A fan favorite that captured the youthful, romantic side of D'Angelo's songwriting.

1996: "I Found My Smile Again"

This joyful anthem showcased D'Angelo's optimism and musical looseness.

1998: "Nothing Even Matters," featuring Lauryn Hill and D'Angelo

A duet for the ages. Paired with Lauryn Hill's velvet tone, D'Angelo helped craft one of the most enduring love songs of the era.

1998: "Devil's Pie"

The track revealed his darker, more cynical reflections on fame, greed and the industry's moral trade-offs. A gritty gem of hip-hop soul.

1999: "Everyday," featuring Angie Stone and D'Angelo

Their real-life chemistry translated perfectly in song. Written for Stone's debut album "Black Diamond," the track glows with church-born soul and unfiltered sincerity.

2000: "Untitled (How Does It Feel)"

The song — and video — that became legend. With its minimalist instrumentation and raw vocal power, "Untitled" made vulnerability sound and look revolutionary.

2000: "Send It On"

An understated masterpiece. Over soft horns and rhythm, D'Angelo channels faith and forgiveness, reaffirming his spiritual side amid the "Voodoo" era's intensity.

2006: "Imagine," featuring Snoop Dogg, D'Angelo and Dr. Dre

A rare, star-powered collaboration that reinterprets Lennon's anthem through a West Coast lens, proving D'Angelo's voice still carries spiritual weight in any setting.

2006: "So Far to Go," featuring J Dilla, Common and D'Angelo

Soul meets spoken word. Over J Dilla's hypnotic beat, D'Angelo and Common merge love and reflection.

2008: "Believe," featuring Q-Tip and D'Angelo

Two creative minds in conversation. "Believe" blends D'Angelo's smoky chords with Q-Tip's reflective lyricism.

2014: "Really Love," featuring D'Angelo and The Vanguard

Lush strings, Spanish guitar and slow-burn sensuality. "Really Love" became the centerpiece of "Black Messiah." It's romantic yet restless, earning him a Grammy and a late-career triumph.

2014: "Back to the Future," Part I and II featuring D'Angelo and The Vanguard

D'Angelo wrestles with time, temptation and truth. A meditative track that feels like he's talking to both his past and future self.

2014: "Prayer," featuring D'Angelo and The Vanguard

A spiritual plea wrapped in funk and distortion. "Prayer" feels both haunted and redemptive. It was a confessional moment in his most mysterious era.

2014: "Another Life," featuring D'Angelo and The Vanguard

A tender closer to "Black Messiah," the song feels like a love letter from a man who's lived, lost, and learned. Intimate, dreamy and devastatingly beautiful.

2024: "I Want You Forever," featuring D'Angelo, Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel ("The Book of Clarence" soundtrack)

A cinematic finale to a storied career. Blending gospel grandeur with modern swagger, it's D'Angelo's voice — warm, weary and wise — that anchors the message of devotion and destiny.