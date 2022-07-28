Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: 3 children, woman found dead at Danbury home

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police: 3 children, 1 woman found dead at Danbury home
Police: 3 children, 1 woman found dead at Danbury home 00:29

DANBURY, Conn. -- Police say three children and a woman were found dead at a home in Danbury on Wednesday.

Police responded to a call for a well-being check at a home on Whaley Street just after 6:30 p.m. They say the male caller was upset and crying.

Officers found the bodies of the children inside the home and the woman's body in a backyard shed.

The children ranged in age from 5-12 years old.

Police are calling this an isolated incident and say there is no danger to the public.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 11:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.