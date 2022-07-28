Police: 3 children, woman found dead at Danbury home

DANBURY, Conn. -- Police say three children and a woman were found dead at a home in Danbury on Wednesday.

Police responded to a call for a well-being check at a home on Whaley Street just after 6:30 p.m. They say the male caller was upset and crying.

Officers found the bodies of the children inside the home and the woman's body in a backyard shed.

The children ranged in age from 5-12 years old.

Police are calling this an isolated incident and say there is no danger to the public.