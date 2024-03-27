Dana Tyler, trailblazing anchor at CBS New York, signs off after 34 years

NEW YORK - Our Dana Tyler.

Over the last 34 years, she's been a steady presence both on TV, and in our hearts.

She's blazed a trail that few in this business will ever match, with grace and diligence, attention to detail, and an unwavering dedication to the power and absolute necessity of solid journalism.

Dana and the late Reggie Harris were the first Black anchor team in New York.

Outside of the anchor desk as a young reporter, Dana caught the attention of Pope John Paul II for a cherished handshake.

Showcasing the best of New York, Dana gave us a front-row seat for the magic of Broadway, as she featured the productions and many of the creative virtuosos who made them happen. Her reporting and insight for the Tony Awards captured the pure joy surrounding this prestigious event.

And she opened up an extraordinary world of art and artists with reporting that made what seemed intimidating, to some, accessible to all.

Whether from the anchor desk or out in the field, Dana reported the stories and events that united us - too many to count over these decades. With each and every one, it's an informed, calm voice, and accurate, that imparts the information.

There is also a generosity of spirit. From kindness to individuals, mentoring, and sharing, to being fully present and involved in important causes, touching so many along the way.

"I personally want to thank Dana for being a colleague, friend, and supporter from the day I came through the door more than three years ago," said Johnny Green, president and general manager of CBS New York.

The many awards and accolades garnered over the years, including being inducted into The New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, touched on what all of us already know.

Dana: Your voice, your intellect, your thoughtfulness in everything that you do makes us love you all the more. We always knew that Columbus, Ohio's loss was New York City's gain, and we also know there are still many stories left to tell, and that your next chapters will be filled with even more greatness.