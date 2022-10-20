CBS2's Dana Tyler inducted into New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame

NEW YORK -- CBS2's Dana Tyler received a big honor Thursday as she was inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the Rainbow Room.

She was recognized for her 32 years at WCBS-TV, where she started as a reporter and anchor in 1990.

Dana has reported on news events in the Tri-State Area and around the world.

In accepting the honor, she talked about staying committed to journalism.

"Be yourself. Be honest. Be accurate. There is so much that we can do. We have such an opportunity in this broadcast business, and I'm so grateful to be a part of it," she said.

Dana's family was there for the induction ceremony, along with some of our CBS2 News family.