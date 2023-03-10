CBS2's Dana Tyler moderates panel at 3rd annual Westchester Women's Summit

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- The third annual Westchester Women's Summit was held Friday in White Plains.

Because of COVID, this was the first in-person summit, featuring workshops, speakers and networking opportunities aimed at women's empowerment.

CBS2's Dana Tyler moderated the "Trailblazers" panel with marketing executive Fiona Bruder, National Hockey League exec Kimberly B. Davis and publisher Dee DelBello.

It was a frank talk about finding passion and purpose, facing closed doors and job challenges, and striving to always be your authentic self.